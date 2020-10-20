Madigan pours in $550,000 to help Democratic Illinois Supreme Court justice’s bid to stay on the bench

The Democratic Party of Illinois led by Speaker Michael Madigan has started to pour money into an effort to keep Illinois Supreme Court Justice Tom Kilbride on the bench with two weeks until Election Day.

Election records filed Tuesday night showed the Democrats put $550,000 into the Nov. 3 Kilbride retention campaign. That pushes the total political spending by both sides in the contest to nearly $7 million.

The contest is critical for Democrats because a Kilbride loss could jeopardize the party’s 4-3 majority on the state’s high court. With money from billionaire donors, Republicans are waging an anti-Kilbride campaign in hopes of knocking him off the court and getting a chance to capture the open seat in the 2022 election.

To win retention and secure a third 10-year term, Kilbride must be supported by 60% of the voters in a 21-county district that runs from Will and Kankakee on the east to Peoria and Rock Island on the west.

The retention fight is a continuation of Madigan and Democratic forces battling the wealthy Republicans who backed former GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner.