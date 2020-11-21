Madigan says he will run again for Illinois House speaker

House Speaker Michael Madigan said Friday he still has the support of a "significant number" of House Democrats and that he plans to run again for speaker.

In a brief statement issued late Friday afternoon, Madigan gave no indication that he is stepping down despite defections among some House Democrats.

"The decision on the next speaker of the Illinois House will be made at a caucus after a full discussion of the issues facing our state and the qualifications of the candidates," Madigan said. "I plan to be a candidate for speaker and today I confirmed that I continue to have support from a significant number of House Democratic caucus members."

Madigan reportedly was calling House Democratic members this week to see if he continued to have support from them. Increasing numbers of House Democrats have said they will not vote for Madigan for another term as speaker because of the Commonwealth Edison scandal.

ComEd entered a deferred prosecution agreement and paid a $200 million fine after federal prosecutors charged it participated in a bribery scheme to curry favor with Madigan by giving jobs and contracts to Madigan associates. Federal prosecutors said ComEd received $150 from legislation passed the benefitted the company.