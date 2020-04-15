Maintaining mental health amid COVID-19 pandemic

“Be compassionate with yourself. Be kind to yourself,” she said. “Our expectations, we get married to them, and then when we don't do them we get really disappointed. And I don't think we have any room for that right now.”

James suggested people try something positive every day in the name of self-care, whether it is “one creative thing,” “one connective thing,” “one productive thing” or “one self-care thing.”

James said she told her sister, who lives in “the middle-of-nowhere, Michigan,” to do simple things like wash her hair and put on mascara, because they “may just make you feel more human.”

Mahmoud said it is important to process what is happening by using what he calls “radical acceptance.”

“We’re going to go through tough times, but there is an end to this. And at some point, it will be over,” he said.

Impact on families

Hill, a psychologist with Jewish Family and Children’s Services in Chicago, pointed out that the major routines of school and family life have been upended, as many parents have to juggle working from home, running their households and helping their kids with remote learning.