Man chasing goose hit by car, dies
0 comments

Man chasing goose hit by car, dies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 44-year-old Macoupin County man died Friday after he was hit by a car on Illinois 4.

Brian N. Cox, of Sawyerville, was in the road because he was trying to catch a goose, according to Illinois State Police’s preliminary investigation.

Police said the fatal crash happened around 4:55 p.m. Friday on Illinois 4 just north of Mine Road in Sawyerville, a village in Macoupin County.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit was still investigating Saturday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News