Man chasing goose hit by car, dies

A 44-year-old Macoupin County man died Friday after he was hit by a car on Illinois 4.
Brian N. Cox, of Sawyerville, was in the road because he was trying to catch a goose, according to Illinois State Police’s preliminary investigation.
Police said the fatal crash happened around 4:55 p.m. Friday on Illinois 4 just north of Mine Road in Sawyerville, a village in Macoupin County.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit was still investigating Saturday.