Man dangles from Chicago's Trump Tower for more than 12 hours

A man suspended himself from the 16th-floor landing of downtown Chicago’s Trump International Hotel and Tower around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and he remained there past 5:30 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

SWAT and Chicago Fire Department responded to a call of man threatening to kill himself at the Trump Tower, 401 N. Wabash Ave. in the Near North neighborhood, according to Chicago police. The man was hanging by a rope several feet below the ledge to the right side of the “Trump” sign on the tower.

A video circulating on social media that appears to be of the man wearing a black jacket holding onto a red rope with one hand and a knife in the other. Part of the Chicago skyline is shown in the background during the daytime.

In the video, he demands to talk to President Donald Trump or the media. If not, he will cut the rope.

Chicago police could not immediately confirm if the video was of the man or provide any further details on the negotiation efforts.

Around 11 p.m., several motorists pulled over on Michigan Avenue with their hazard lights on to walk onto Wacker Driver, which was blocked off by police, and took a look up at the man.