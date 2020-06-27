Man who lost two sisters, including Illinois’ first COVID-19 victim, hopes to spare others from similar tragedy

Frieson said his family had three gatherings before members began falling ill in March. It was before public health officials set widespread safety protocols.

On March 3, they gathered at Patricia Frieson’s apartment in the family’s longtime three-flat in Auburn Gresham to celebrate the 63rd birthday of another sister, Wanda Bailey, of Crete.

“We had cake and ice cream, singing, hugging and everything,” Frieson said. “That Friday we were together. That following Sunday we were together. The whole (concept) of social distancing had not even been discussed yet and we were all around each other like we normally are at different events.”

When Patricia Frieson began having trouble breathing a short time later, she and her family assumed she was having another asthma flare-up. She struggled with that condition, as well as diabetes, lymphedema and other issues.

By March 12, with her breathing more labored, the family took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

She died four days later, on the evening of March 16, marking the first confirmed COVID-19 death in Illinois.