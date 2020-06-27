Man who lost two sisters, including Illinois’ first COVID-19 victim, hopes to spare others from similar tragedy

Three months ago, Anthony Frieson lost two of his older sisters to COVID-19, and found himself quarantined at home after he also tested positive for the highly contagious virus.
It was March, in the early days of a pandemic that eventually would bring Chicago and the rest of the country to a virtual halt. But Frieson and his tight-knit South Side family saw their whole world upended, as they suffered back-to-back losses in isolation and have remained unable even to hold memorial services due to social distancing concerns.
And they were forced to mourn under the glare of a national spotlight. One of Frieson’s sisters, Patricia, a 61-year-old retired nurse, was the first person in Illinois to die of complications related to the coronavirus, and the family was identified as one of the first in the U.S. to lose multiple members.
Hoping to spare others such pain, Frieson handed out free masks Thursday not far from the family’s longtime home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, encouraging passersby to “wear a mask, save a life.”
For him, and for his family, it is not just a slogan.
“We’re doing OK,” Frieson said. “We’re trying to find that equilibrium in life without both of them, which is hard for us to do because my sisters meant so much to our family. … It’s going to take some time.”
There was a sense of urgency as Frieson handed out the masks. Illinois and Chicago on Friday moved to phase four in the state’s plan to reopen after most businesses closed as COVID-19 began to spread.
But the threat is “still very real to us,” he said.
“As the different areas start opening up, it’s really important no one lets their guard down,” said Frieson, 58. “When you wear a mask you’re protecting someone else and when they wear a mask they’re protecting you.”
Frieson was one of several volunteers taking part in a project to distribute an estimated 100,000 reusable masks outside schools, health care and community buildings in 16 of Chicago’s hardest-hit neighborhoods, including Austin, Chatham, Englewood, Humboldt Park, North and South Lawndale, Pilsen, Roseland and Rosemoor.
The masks were donated by Medline, an Illinois health care company. Made from the same fabric as medical scrubs, the Northfield-based company said the masks can be worn safely for up to 25 washings.
Frieson works as a developer for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, which partnered with Medline in the mask project. He said that while it may seem the pandemic has eased, based on outbreak data, the threat is not over.
The end of normalcy
Frieson said his family had three gatherings before members began falling ill in March. It was before public health officials set widespread safety protocols.
On March 3, they gathered at Patricia Frieson’s apartment in the family’s longtime three-flat in Auburn Gresham to celebrate the 63rd birthday of another sister, Wanda Bailey, of Crete.
“We had cake and ice cream, singing, hugging and everything,” Frieson said. “That Friday we were together. That following Sunday we were together. The whole (concept) of social distancing had not even been discussed yet and we were all around each other like we normally are at different events.”
When Patricia Frieson began having trouble breathing a short time later, she and her family assumed she was having another asthma flare-up. She struggled with that condition, as well as diabetes, lymphedema and other issues.
By March 12, with her breathing more labored, the family took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
She died four days later, on the evening of March 16, marking the first confirmed COVID-19 death in Illinois.
Anthony Frieson, the second youngest of nine children, said he got tested the morning before her death. Though his mild symptoms had mostly subsided by then, Frieson said he took the test because he also had recent contact with a second person, a friend, who was infected.
His results came back positive a couple of days later.
By then, a second sister, Bailey, had developed a bad cough and was hospitalized. The night her sister died, Bailey’s condition worsened and she was moved to intensive care.
The former medical coder died on March 25, just three weeks after her birthday party.
‘It’s not just numbers'
In recent days the Frieson family has taken on the task of cleaning out Patricia Frieson’s apartment, the focal point for Friday family dinners and so many other gatherings.
They were raised in Bronzeville before the family moved to an Auburn Gresham three-flat in the mid-1970s. Their parents, Dan and Effie Frieson, had migrated to Chicago from Arkansas in the late 1950s.
Frieson said his family has shared both laughter and tears as they’ve cleaned out the apartment. He said Memorial Day was especially tough, as Bailey often filled the role as the family’s meticulous party planner.
The two sisters were especially close, regularly attending Progressive Beulah Pentecostal Church on the city’s South Side.
Frieson said they were both loving, kind, determined and guided by their deep faith. While history will likely remember them as a tragic footnote in the state’s coronavirus battle, for Frieson and his family, the wound cuts deep and will last a lifetime.
He said the outpouring of support his family has received has helped sustain them.
And so on Thursday, as volunteers fanned out across some of the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods, Frieson handed out masks to passersby near a bustling intersection not far from the three-flat.
It was a small gesture, he said, but one he hoped might have a larger impact and spare others the kind of tragedy that has forever changed his family. He wants to encourage others to stay safe through social distancing practicing “common sense” and, of course, wearing a mask.
“My sisters were murdered, for lack of a better term,” he said, “and the murderer -- this virus -- is still loose. It’s not just numbers. It’s lives. The virus didn’t go anywhere. It’s sitting out there, waiting.”
