Marijuana arrests plummet in Illinois suburbs

"We arrest somebody for marijuana, and the courts just throw it out because they look at it as just a real minor offense," he said.

Overall, the mindset in Illinois has changed since the drug was legalized elsewhere, Stelter said, noting that he and his agency oppose marijuana legalization.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"The real mindset is, what's the big deal?" he said.

Kenny Myles can attest to the shift in attitude.

In 2007, a northwest suburban police department arrested Myles and charged him with possession of seven grams of marijuana, which is a misdemeanor, and with manufacture with intent to deliver of more than 200 grams, a felony, he said.

But about three years later, Chicago police caught Myles smoking weed and opted not to pursue charges, he said.

"I can tell the attitude as a whole community has changed," he said. "Me, having my run-ins, I'm still a little bit more shy to do certain things. But I do see it shifting."