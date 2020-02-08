Marijuana dispensaries can boost foot traffic and sales at nearby businesses, but not every Chicago neighborhood wants one

“We do trivia nights. They saw Star Wars trivia, and they all came back for that. It’s definitely been good for us,” Barnes said.

Hyman’s Hardware, a hardware retailer across from Mission South Shore marijuana dispensary in the South Chicago neighborhood, also picked up customers who "wouldn’t normally come in,” owner Dennis Hyman said.

“Maybe it’s curiosity,” Hyman said.

Kris Krane president and co-founder of 4Front Ventures, which owns the Mission dispensary, said his firm wasn’t involved with the initial zoning process, but he is aware of aldermanic opposition the store faced during those early days while under different ownership.

Community approval is still a big factor as the company searches for an additional dispensary site, he said.

“We do have plans to open a second dispensary, but the plan is to do it somewhere in the south suburbs (near the Indiana border). We’ve already received open arms from one in the suburbs,” said Krane, who declined to name the suburb.

Paul Lee, general manager for Dispensary 33, said the firm experienced similar difficulties before the dispensary opened in 2015 for medical patients. Lee said gaining zoning approval required a lot of community input and effort.