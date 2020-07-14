Marijuana sales create $52 million in state revenue in first six months

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Since January, Illinois residents and visitors have spent nearly $240 million on legalized recreational marijuana, producing $52 million in state revenue, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Of that, $34.7 million came from excise taxes, while $18 million came from sales taxes.

Per the law, 8 percent of that revenue will be shared with local governments, while the Illinois Department of Revenue estimates $25.9 million from excise and sales taxes will be directed to the state’s General Revenue Fund.

Also under the law, 25 percent of revenues collected from recreational cannabis sales will be reinvested through the R3 program (Restore, Reinvest and Renew) in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the justice system, and to address substance abuse and prevention and mental health concerns.

The R3 program on Tuesday announced $31.5 million in grant opportunities to organizations working in historically underserved communities across Illinois.