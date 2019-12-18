Marijuana teen vaping up as other drug use, drinking and smoking decline, according to NIH survey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

There should also be a shift in how school administrators deal with catching a student vaping, whether it’s marijuana or nicotine.

“They need to make it not as much of a punitive thing if someone gets caught,” he said, and rather “give them the right tools.”

That means counseling and education on the dangers of vaping, Brunetti said, adding that he’s also concerned the upcoming legalization of the product will send teens “the wrong message.”

There’s also a continued increase in vaping nicotine products among young people, according to the survey.Those results were released early, in September, as researchers wanted to sound the alarm on the teen vaping epidemic. They showed 2019 use of nicotine e-cigarettes more than doubled since 2017 in all three grades with more than 25% of 12th-graders, more than 20% of 10th-graders, and about 9% of eighth-graders vaping nicotine in the previous month.

Marijuana use, in general, continues to be the most commonly used illicit drug by teenagers, according to researchers, and although use has remained stable for “many years," the latest survey recorded an increase in daily marijuana use among eighth- and 10th-graders at 1.3% and 4.8%.