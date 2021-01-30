Marion County crash sends driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries

VANDALIA — A late-night single vehicle crash sent the driver to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Christopher Carrol, 28, of Vandalia was driving north on U.S. 51 near 2250 North in Marion County when he ran off the right side of the road, striking a culvert and ditch embankment. His 2004 Chevrolet Impala rolled over, coming to rest on its top in the right ditch.
Carrol was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. This crash is still under investigation.
