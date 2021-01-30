 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion County crash sends driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries
0 comments
breaking top story

Marion County crash sends driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries

{{featured_button_text}}
dec-meta-crime1

VANDALIA — A late-night single vehicle crash sent the driver to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Christopher Carrol, 28, of Vandalia was driving north on U.S. 51 near 2250 North in Marion County when he ran off the right side of the road, striking a culvert and ditch embankment. His 2004 Chevrolet Impala rolled over, coming to rest on its top in the right ditch.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Carrol was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. This crash is still under investigation.

From the archives: A look back at Decatur police through the years

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Wintry conditions in Chicago overnight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News