Maroa-Forsyth Middle Schooler takes first in 43rd Regional Spelling Bee

DECATUR— Maroa-Forsyth Middle School student Arnav Kolluru secured the first-place spot in the Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday morning.

The seventh-grader in the 17th round correctly spelled "bonobo," a word for a black-haired and black-faced chimpanzee found in the rainforests of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Sponsored by the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education #39, the 43rd annual competition kicked off at 9 a.m. in Richland Community College's Schilling Center.

Kolluru's performance landed him the regional and qualified him for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The first wave of the national bee will take place virtually and the top 15 will move on to an in-person competition in Orlando, Florida.

Kolluru's spelling tactics haven't changed much compared to performances in past spelling bees, as the seventh-grader has become known to spell each word a bit slower than other competitors. Additionally, in most cases he would make sure to ask for each word's definition, part of speech, language of origin and for it to be used in a sentence, just to be absolutely sure.