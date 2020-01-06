Masked thieves strike at Louis Vuitton on Chicago's Magnificent Mile
The Louis Vuitton store on the Magnificent Mile was targeted by a group of masked thieves Monday night, authorities said.

About 6:50 p.m., about five to six males wearing masks entered the business in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue and stole property, according to Chicago police.

They got into a black SUV that drove away north on Michigan, police said. No one is in custody.

Police did not state how much was stolen from the store. Area Central detectives were investigating.

