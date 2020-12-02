Maskless Springfield alderman scolds reporter, unsuccessfully seeks his removal from council chambers

"I asked him if he had proof of that," Winslow said. "He said he would provide me the proof. So I'm gonna give the man a chance to provide the proof to me. If he doesn't, I will issue him a citation. It's that simple."

Still, the mask was tolerable enough for Redpath to wear it whenever he was not sitting around the horseshoe. And he declined to elaborate on his medical condition when asked by reporters following the meeting.

Langfelder, asked why he did not entertain Redpath's request to remove Rushton from the chambers, said he doesn't "like to get police involved unless it's absolutely necessary."

But the mayor seemed sympathetic to Redpath's explanation and appeared to have no problem with his noncompliance with the mask mandate.

"We'll ask for his doctor's note, and that'll be the end of the story," Langfelder said. "But the other side of it is, when you're in public spaces, like in the hallways moving around, that's when you put your mask on. When you're sedentary and you're at that distance, then you have that realm of responsibility within that circumference."

Winslow said he would seek further clarification from city attorney Jim Zerkle about some technical aspects of the mask ordinance.