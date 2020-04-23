Here are the rules about where masks will be required starting next Friday in Illinois.

“Modeling an epidemic is rather like modeling the trajectory of a rocket, when you don’t know where it started from, what direction it was pointing and how much fuel is aboard the rocket,” Goldenfeld said. “Modeling an epidemic is not rocket science — it’s harder.”

Early projections predicted Illinois’ COVID-19 peak — the greatest number of confirmed cases and virus-related deaths — would occur in April. New models now show that peak is more likely to be a plateau of deaths per day between late April and early May, which is why Pritzker said he is extending the stay-at-home and social distancing orders.

The governor added that as a public official, it is important for him to use the “worst end of the model range” during a public health crisis.

“A pushing out of our estimated peak is a natural consequence, and the best indicator, that we are flattening the curve,” Pritzker said. “...Pushing the peak further down the line might not sound like good news, but I promise you, it saved lives.”

Illinois’ reopening will come in phases, Pritzker said, and his administration is finalizing the terms for the next step. He did not disclose details on Thursday of what that might look like, saying that new data can change the circumstances officials are currently expecting.