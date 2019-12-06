Matt Nagy’s pride in his team’s resolve is growing: 4 things we learned at Halas Hall after the Bears’ win over the Cowboys

Bears coach Matt Nagy spoke with the media Friday after he reviewed his team’s’ 31-24 victory over the Cowboys. The win Thursday night was the Bears’ fourth in the last five games and keeps their playoff hopes alive for at least one more week. After what was arguably the team’s most complete performance all season, here are four things we learned at Halas Hall.

1. Matt Nagy expressed pride in his team overcoming its midseason slump to win 4 of its last 5 games.

The football vibe in Chicago was a lot more hostile on Nov. 4, after the Bears’ losing streak hit four games following an ugly loss to the Eagles. The criticism of Nagy and quarterback Mitch Trubisky was swelling to its peak as the 3-5 Bears looked more and more likely to peter out of playoff contention.

But Nagy tried to convince his players to tune out the noise and focus on winning each week.

“These guys have proven to me, and our staff, what they’re all about,” Nagy said Friday. “Never once did they ever start pointing fingers. They never flinched. We’ve become closer through all of it, and regardless of what happens the rest of this year, I know this: I’ve learned a lot about who we are and the character (of this group), and I love that about them.”