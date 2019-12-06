Matt Nagy’s pride in his team’s resolve is growing: 4 things we learned at Halas Hall after the Bears’ win over the Cowboys

Bears coach Matt Nagy spoke with the media Friday after he reviewed his team’s’ 31-24 victory over the Cowboys. The win Thursday night was the Bears’ fourth in the last five games and keeps their playoff hopes alive for at least one more week. After what was arguably the team’s most complete performance all season, here are four things we learned at Halas Hall.
1. Matt Nagy expressed pride in his team overcoming its midseason slump to win 4 of its last 5 games.
The football vibe in Chicago was a lot more hostile on Nov. 4, after the Bears’ losing streak hit four games following an ugly loss to the Eagles. The criticism of Nagy and quarterback Mitch Trubisky was swelling to its peak as the 3-5 Bears looked more and more likely to peter out of playoff contention.
But Nagy tried to convince his players to tune out the noise and focus on winning each week.
“These guys have proven to me, and our staff, what they’re all about,” Nagy said Friday. “Never once did they ever start pointing fingers. They never flinched. We’ve become closer through all of it, and regardless of what happens the rest of this year, I know this: I’ve learned a lot about who we are and the character (of this group), and I love that about them.”
With victories over the Lions twice, the Giants and Cowboys since then, the Bears have climbed to 7-6 and kept a glimmer of hope alive for a playoff berth as they ready to face the Packers on Dec. 15.
Nagy spoke less Friday about personal satisfaction in keeping his team on track and more about how his players responded to the adversity.
“I’m just happy for the players, that they’ve gotten themselves to this point,” he said. “Someday I’ll look back on this season and I’ll always come back to how we handled where we’re at right now. And I know we still have games left. But this is their moment to be able to (say), ‘Hey, just keep doing what we’re doing. Don’t make it too big. Don’t make it too little. Let’s just stay the course.’
"But the players have worked hard to get to this point. The coaches have helped out. And now we’ve made it a meaningful game. So we’ll see.”
2. Matt Nagy emphasized again that ‘it does not look good’ for linebacker Roquan Smith.
The second-year linebacker suffered a serious pectoral injury on the first drive Thursday night. And the working assumption based on the initial word from the team is that Smith’s 2019 season is finished with a challenging rehabilitation process likely ahead.
Nagy said Friday that the team is still working through an evaluation of Smith’s injury. But the Bears will prepare to go forward without both of their Week 1 starting inside linebackers. Danny Trevathan has been out since mid-November with a dislocated left elbow, and the Bears have been vague about whether he will have a chance to practice and play again before season’s end.
Trevathan’s return, Nagy stressed, has nothing to do with Smith’s absence.
“All those guys are on their own individual plans,” Nagy said. “It is what it is. It’s unfortunate with some of the injuries that we’ve had this year. But it’s a part of the game.”
Veteran Kevin Pierre-Louis filled in for Smith on Thursday night and played well.
Nagy also said he was still awaiting word on injuries suffered by receiver Javon Wims (knee) and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris. Wims suffered his injury at the end of Thursday’s first half and was down in the end zone for an extended period of time before walking off under his own power. Initially, according to league sources, both injuries are thought to be minor.
3. When it all clicks, it all clicks. The Bears offense was rolling Thursday night.
If you’re looking for an offensive play that best symbolizes the Bears victory, perhaps it’s best to put Anthony Miller’s 13-yard touchdown catch from Mitch Trubisky in the center of the conversation. That play was a dagger of sorts, the exclamation point on an 11-play, 84-yard drive to start the second half, and it gave the Bears a commanding 24-7 lead.
But it was the execution of the entire sequence that deserves special mention. Start first with the read, a Trubisky decision on a run-pass option play to fire outside to Miller based on the pre-snap alignment of Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith. With Smith lined up across from Miller in the slot but shading to the inside, the Bears had a leverage advantage outside.
“We knew the read the whole week,” Miller said.
The Bears just needed Trubisky to make an easy horizontal toss, and Miller needed strong blocking from fellow receivers Cordarrelle Patterson and Riley Ridley to clear a path.
Check, check and check.
Said Trubisky: “That's just getting the ball in the playmaker's hands and letting him do his thing.”
At that point, Miller’s athleticism and passion took over with the second-year receiver knifing between the blocks from Patterson and Ridley, spinning out of a tackle attempt by cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and avoiding a hit from safety Xavier Woods near the goal line.
“I just knew I had to get there,” Miller said. “There was no way I was getting tackled inside the 5.”
Added Nagy: “What I liked about Anthony was, he caught the ball and he set up his blocks and got vertical. It was aggressive. He had a mindset that no one’s stopping him from getting to that goal line, and you felt it. You felt the energy after he scored.”
4. The Bears got more out of their tight ends in the passing game than they have all season.
And that was with their top three tight ends sidelined.
With Trey Burton (groin/calf) and Adam Shaheen (foot) on injured reserve and Ben Braunecker out with a concussion, Nagy turned to two players who had a combined four career catches entering the game. Both came through.
J.P. Holtz, whom the Bears claimed off waivers from the Redskins in September, had three catches for 56 yards, including a 30-yard gain on a screen pass that got the Bears into the red zone on their first touchdown drive. Jesper Horsted, an undrafted rookie from Princeton whom the Bears promoted from the practice squad Nov. 20, added four catches for 36 yards.
Nagy said it has been a matter of getting to better know the players and how to use them.
“You don’t know exactly what you’re getting from them (at first),” Nagy said. “They’re new to the offense, let alone their skill set. Now we’re getting an idea what their strengths and weaknesses are, and we’re trying to feed off their strengths.”
