Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Chicago residents can smoke legal cannabis in their backyards or balconies without being ticketed

Under the mayor’s proposal, people caught in the off-limit spaces in Chicago with less than 30 grams of marijuana would be issued a $50 ticket for the first offense -- which is less than a red-light ticket violation.

If someone is caught improperly carrying marijuana a second time, within 30 days, the fine will double to $100.

Currently, people accused of illegal pot possession in Chicago face fines of up to $500 and could have their vehicles impounded if it’s found in their car.

The ordinance also prevents cars from being impounded if there’s a small amount inside, but any vehicle used “in connection with the unlawful purchase or unlawful attempt to purchase, or unlawful attempt to sell, cannabis may be subject to seizure and impoundment,” according to the proposal.

Thirty grams of marijuana is about an ounce, which is essentially enough pot for 60 joints, or spliffs, and about half as many blunts, depending on how much is rolled into the tobacco paper.