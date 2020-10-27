Mayor Lori Lightfoot defends plan to start issuing speed camera tickets for cars going 6 mph over the limit as ‘safety’ issue. City data shows a more complicated picture.

City officials said deaths on the road are up in 2020 — 100 through September, versus 72 in the same period last year, with far less traffic. They also said city cameras are registering drivers speeding more — an average of roughly 2 mph faster than last year — which suggests to them that people are driving faster and causing more serious crashes.

Still, it’s not clear how many are caused by speeding. The Tribune analyzed city crash report data available online and compared the first nine months of 2020 and 2019. The analysis found that fatal crashes blamed specifically on people driving recklessly, over the speed limit, too fast for conditions or too fast to avoid a crash are up by one — from 19 to 20.

Serious crashes blamed on any of those factors — which resulted in death or incapacitating injuries — are down 20% year over year, from 356 in 2019 to 286 in 2020.

Lightfoot officials argued that most of the drops in serious crashes happened earlier in the pandemic, when traffic volume was significantly down. They also said the city’s own crash report data lacks complete data on causes, and that speed was a contributing factor in more cases than the numbers let on.