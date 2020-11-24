Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s ‘pandemic budget’ for 2021 cleared the Chicago City Council. Here are 5 things to know.

As part of the city’s new budget, anyone caught by a camera driving from 6 to 9 mph above the limit would get a warning. Getting caught on camera a second time would prompt a $35 ticket in the mail.

Currently, only those caught driving 10 mph above the limit get the $35 tickets. Tickets of $100 are issued to drivers caught speeding by 11 mph or more above the posted limit. The city has had the authority to issue the tickets at lower speeds, but has never used it.

City officials have said they also are planning to boost revenue by ticketing more for “safety-related issues” such as cars double parking and blocking loading zones, along with better collection of outstanding fines.

Lightfoot’s plan also counts on adding hundreds of parking meters to spaces around the city. While a private company controls the meters through a much-reviled 75-year lease, city officials have said the new meters will help reduce by about $2 million the annual “true-up” payment the city must make to the company each year for the cost of spaces taken out of commission for things such as roadwork and street festivals.

The city issued more than 35,000 parking tickets during a period this year when Lightfoot told the public they’d be getting a break on ticket enforcement because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Tribune has reported.

