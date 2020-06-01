Mayor Lori Lightfoot says looting ‘spread like a wildfire’ in Chicago and vows to help businesses rebuild

“I am concerned that this weekend not just related to the protests but related to a lot of people gathering in Chicago for a lot of reasons, we may see ourselves take a step backwards down the line here in Chicago,” Arwady said. “And that’s because COVID-19 is caused by a virus, and that virus does not care what else is going on in the city. Nothing has changed unfortunately related to COVID-19. We still do not have a treatment. We still do not have a cure. We do not have a vaccine.”

Lightfoot also doubled down on her comments about President Donald Trump from Friday, when she said her message to him “begins with F and it ends with U.”

Lightfoot’s comments were an apparent response to Trump tweeting a message that included, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts” in reply to rioting in Minneapolis and elsewhere following the death of Floyd. Lightfoot said the president cannot be allowed to divide and destabilize the country.

“He wants to show failures on the part of Democratic local leaders, to throw red meat to his base,” Lightfoot said Friday. “His goal is to polarize, to destabilize local government and inflame racist urges. We can absolutely not let him prevail. And I will code what I really want to say to Donald Trump. It’s two words. It begins with F and it ends with U.”