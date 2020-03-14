Mayor of Champaign declares emergency over coronavirus, but city assures it’s not banning gun, alcohol sales or seizing property

The part of the city code that went into effect with the emergency declaration contains the extraordinary powers, including giving the mayor the ability to set a curfew, close liquor stores, ban the sale of gasoline in containers and stop gun sales.

At the meeting where an ordinance following up on the mayor’s emergency declaration was passed, the Champaign city attorney said there’s no reason to believe those emergency powers will be used.

“Again, there’s nothing that compels the exercise of any of these powers and they’re extensive, there’s no doubt about it--you look at these and you say, ‘Holy cow! The mayor can confiscate property! Hopefully, that’s never going to be required,” said Fred Stavins, the Champaign city attorney, according to a video of the meeting.

“All these are short term, short term,” and would require city council approval at the city’s next council meeting, Stavins said. They “parrot” the state emergency act and are similar to powers that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has after the state’s disaster declaration this week.

“You don’t have to wait for the train to run over you before you get out of the way,” Stavins said.