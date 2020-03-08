Medical pot fires debate in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man leading Missouri's medical marijuana program is involved in a war of words with some lawmakers, saying their criticism is fueled by "politics and money."

Lyndall Fraker has faced scrutiny over the past month from the House government oversight committee, including accusations that the program's implementation was bungled and that conflicts of interest may have tainted the application process.

Fraker told the Kansas City Star that legislators questioning his performance are doing the bidding of campaign donors.

Missouri voters approved medical marijuana in November 2018 and the state recently granted licenses for everything from cultivation to retail sales. The process drew criticism from many of those who failed in licensing efforts. More than 850 appeals have been filed, and lawsuits are expected.

At a committee meeting Wednesday in Jefferson City, members from both parties questioned Fraker's competence and qualifications. Afterward, Fraker confronted Rep. Jared Taylor, R-Republic, who had accused Fraker of "ignorance or confusion or incompetence."

Fraker later tweeted in support of his staff, saying "some are attempting to discredit them and me personally because some of their big donors didn't get a license."