Meet the Bond County lawyer who's fighting Pritzker's coronavirus orders

All of the lawsuits are pending with the lawmaker lawsuits in circuit court and the business ones being transferred to federal court at the state’s request.

DeVore also is representing the owners of Fit 4 All gym in Lebanon and The Zone fitness center in Greenville, which both have reopened in defiance of Pritzker’s order first issued in March and then extended through May.

In explaining why he has taken on cases against Pritzker’s actions, DeVore said he wants to protect the economic system in which he has thrived and he wants to maintain that for others.

“I grew up in a family of people that had nothing,” DeVore said.

“And I was able to get where I’m at, because of the opportunities that this country’s offered.”

DeVore said he’s not going “to judge” the governor’s intentions in issuing the stay-at-home orders.

“All I’m saying is that, that executive power cannot be wielded against the people because if that’s going to be how we’re going to govern, the opportunities that I got are not going to be there for people.”

He’s also concerned about an “overreach of the executive branch.”