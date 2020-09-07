Meet the 'flower pot people' of Decatur

“I tried to figure out how can I make one,” she said. “I tried and tried and finally got it the way I thought it would work.”

Leckrone lived on Fitzgerald Street at the time. The yard ornament, which consisted of a child-sized flower pot person, brought traffic to the neighborhood, entertaining many living on the street. To move the hefty yard ornament, Leckrone said she needed the help of four people.

Since moving to Greenswitch Road years ago, Leckrone has made another child and two more adults to join the family. “It gets easier the more I make them,” she said.

Through trial and error, she will fix the mistakes that create each individual doll. “It takes one week or two to do it,” Leckrone said. “I try to do it when I have time.”

The most recently made flower pot person was for her friend Bonnie Propst, who added her touch by naming all of the Pot Heads.

The variety of plants creates an additional characteristic to each pot person, which changes with the season. “The spring and in the fall is filled with color,” Leckrone said.