Meet the 'flower pot people' of Decatur
top story
TOGETHER DECATUR
(Flower) pot heads

Meet the 'flower pot people' of Decatur

propst_bonnie-090820-1.jpg

Bonnie Propst has a flower pot doll named "Cleopatra" sitting on her front porch.

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Sitting prominently on the porch of Terry and Bonnie Propsts is a new friend for the couple, Cleo-Pot-ra.

The elaborate decoration has drawn attention to the Propsts’ Decatur home.

“A lot of the neighbors wave at her when they drive by,” said Bonnie Propsts. “And it is darling.”

Cleo-Pot-ra’s four-foot length spans across the family’s porch bench. Her legs are created by stringing a stack of approximately seven similar sized terracotta pots. The arms are made from slightly smaller pots. The head and other features are created using various other sized planters. What gives her a distinctive feature is the flowing ivy creating beautiful hair.

The Propsts received the planter approximately one month ago.

SECONDARY

Tess Leckrone has displayed flowerpot people that have visitors driving past her home just to see the terracotta family. She created them more than 20 years ago. Each season has their own flowers and decorations.

Cleo-Pot-ra was made by Tess Leckrone, who has a few terracotta dolls of her own. “I helped name her’s,” Bonnie Propsts said. “Potricia, Potter, and Cleo-Pot-ra too.”

The names all have a connection to the flower pots. “My husband calls them Pot Heads,” Bonnie Propsts said.

The makeup and facial features were designed by Leckrone, who also decided on the plants growing from inside the heads and other areas.

Before the Pot Heads came to life, Leckrone saw similar flower pot people while reading a magazine more than 25 years ago.

“I tried to figure out how can I make one,” she said. “I tried and tried and finally got it the way I thought it would work.”

Leckrone_Tess 9 09.01.20.JPG

Leckrone lived on Fitzgerald Street at the time. The yard ornament, which consisted of a child-sized flower pot person, brought traffic to the neighborhood, entertaining many living on the street. To move the hefty yard ornament, Leckrone said she needed the help of four people.

Leckrone_Tess 7 09.01.20.JPG

Since moving to Greenswitch Road years ago, Leckrone has made another child and two more adults to join the family. “It gets easier the more I make them,” she said.

Through trial and error, she will fix the mistakes that create each individual doll. “It takes one week or two to do it,” Leckrone said. “I try to do it when I have time.”

Leckrone_Tess 8 09.01.20.JPG

The most recently made flower pot person was for her friend Bonnie Propst, who added her touch by naming all of the Pot Heads.

The variety of plants creates an additional characteristic to each pot person, which changes with the season. “The spring and in the fall is filled with color,” Leckrone said.

DOMINANT

Bonnie Propst has a flower pot doll named "Cleopatra" sitting on her front porch.

Props among the flower pot people, including a small fire truck and a ladybug for the children, add variety to the displays. With a bigger yard, the display continues to draw a parade of families and photographers through the neighborhood. “They are doing it for fun,” Leckrone said.

The holidays are another opportunity to make Cleo-Pot-ra Propsts part of the family. Pumpkins and lights can be added to the laid-back decoration. “I could see that,” Bonnie Propsts said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

#TogetherDecatur

Do you know a person or of a story that exemplifies the best of Decatur? Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983 or dbeckett@herald-review.com.

If you go

WHAT: Tess Leckrone's Flower Pot People

WHERE: 3800 block of Greenswitch Road in Decatur

