Member of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s staff tested positive for COVID-19

A member of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the governor said Tuesday.

The employee started to feel unwell on March 26 and immediately went home, Pritzker said. The staffer is feeling better, and no one else in the office has showed symptoms.

Neither Pritzker nor Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike have been tested for COVID-19 because they haven’t exhibited symptoms.

Pritzker said he did not have “regular, close contact” with the staffer who became ill.

No additional information was provided on the staff member’s identity.