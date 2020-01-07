Merging Illinois governments tops property tax-reduction plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois could lighten its property tax burden by consolidating governmental taxing districts, standardizing property-value assessments, tightening up the appeals process and reining in breaks on commercial redevelopments, according to a draft report obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press.

The unpublished report, required by state law signed last summer by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, found that Illinois hauls in $30 billion a year, or 38% of the total taxes collected, from a system put in place when the state was founded on its agricultural economy. Now it's best known as the nation's next-to-costliest, behind New Jersey .

“Where an owner’s land value was once a reasonable proxy for the land owner’s ability to generate income to pay taxes, today most jobs and most household income are removed from any direct connection with the land,” the report said. “... Families are constantly questioning whether they are able to afford the property taxes and stay in their homes."

It's at least he fifth report of its kind since 1982. But task force co-chairwoman Mary Flowers, a Democrat who has served in the House since 1985, said the difference this time is, “The people of the state of Illinois have said, ‘Enough is enough.’