Merging school districts seen as solution in driving down Illinois property taxes

“When you talk about school funding and single purpose districts such as K-8 or high school districts, the residents have to know that they are essentially being almost double-taxed versus a unit district,” she said.

By way of example, Kifowit shared a photograph she took of a constituent’s property tax bill. The bill was for a home in Park Forest, a village south of Chicago in Cook County. The home was valued at just over $128,000 and the tax bill was for more than $13,000. That included more than $7,000 levied by two school districts.

The task force was originally supposed to deliver its final report to the governor and General Assembly by Dec. 31, but Yingling said members felt it was important to get feedback on the draft from all four legislative caucuses – Republicans and Democrats in the state House and Senate. He said he expects a final report to be complete before the 2020 session begins Jan. 28.

Once the final report is released, its recommendations will be drafted into legislation for the General Assembly to consider this year.

“It's gonna take longer than one session in one year to fix but I think this is a great first step in the right direction,” Kifowit said. “And I think that we can have a commonsense solution for to really work to lower property taxes for our residents.”