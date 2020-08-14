Metro East coach fired after calling Black Lives Matter 'criminals and terrorists'

"I don't have to know [George Floyd] to call him a piece of crap," Bailey wrote after another person in the thread pushed back against her comments. "Any criminal who endangers the lives of others is worthy of being called a lot worse. ... I too hope & pray the generations to come educate themselves to the Right & Wrong & will know the differences where this disgusting 'movement' has taken us."

Harrison said she had never spoken to Bailey before the exchange. Bailey did not return requests for comment.

Harrison, along with some family members and friends, went to the school board meeting Tuesday night. They weren't allowed into the meeting because of COVID-19 restrictions. The board receives emailed comments from citizens, however, which are due by 4 p.m. the day before the meeting.

Eventually, around 20 people -- including a few young children -- attended Wednesday's protest. A few didn't know Harrison personally, but saw her Facebook post with screenshots of her interaction with Bailey and decided to show up.

As of Thursday morning, the post had 557 shares.