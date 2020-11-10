Michigan added to Chicago’s revamped travel order — with new exceptions for travelers to avoid quarantine

Chicago will add Michigan to its travel order this week, city officials announced Tuesday, but there is a way for residents returning from that state to avoid the mandatory two-week quarantine.

Up until this week, any state averaging an infection rate higher than 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period was added to the list, and travelers had to quarantine for two weeks after returning to Chicago. Starting Friday, the city’s mandatory quarantine list will be divided into three tiers — red, orange and yellow — to match the level of outbreak.

In the red zone, travelers from states above Chicago’s number of daily cases per 100,000 residents, which is now 60, must still quarantine for 14 days. For yellow states, or those below that threshold, there are no restrictions beyond the usual masking and social distancing requirements.

But for orange states, which will be designated as those reporting above the 15-cases per 100,000 residents constraint but below Chicago’s own rolling seven-day average, travelers can either quarantine for two weeks or test negative no more than 72 hours before arriving in the city.

Though Michigan will be in the orange, Illinois' neighbors Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa are all red as the Midwest grapples with a grueling autumn wave of the virus.