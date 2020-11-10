Michigan added to Chicago’s revamped travel order — with new exceptions for travelers to avoid quarantine

Chicago will add Michigan to its travel order this week, city officials announced Tuesday, but there is a way for residents returning from that state to avoid the mandatory two-week quarantine.
Up until this week, any state averaging an infection rate higher than 15 daily cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period was added to the list, and travelers had to quarantine for two weeks after returning to Chicago. Starting Friday, the city’s mandatory quarantine list will be divided into three tiers — red, orange and yellow — to match the level of outbreak.
In the red zone, travelers from states above Chicago’s number of daily cases per 100,000 residents, which is now 60, must still quarantine for 14 days. For yellow states, or those below that threshold, there are no restrictions beyond the usual masking and social distancing requirements.
But for orange states, which will be designated as those reporting above the 15-cases per 100,000 residents constraint but below Chicago’s own rolling seven-day average, travelers can either quarantine for two weeks or test negative no more than 72 hours before arriving in the city.
Though Michigan will be in the orange, Illinois' neighbors Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa are all red as the Midwest grapples with a grueling autumn wave of the virus.
Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.
The new system was created partly to address that COVID-19 numbers in Chicago are sometimes higher than those of the states on the quarantine list, the city said.
“First and foremost, I would like people to avoid travel at this time if at all possible. But by creating a tiered system and using Chicago’s case rate as a category threshold, it allows us to be responsive to the changing dynamics of the pandemic,” said public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.
The current map that goes into effect Friday will have:
12 red states: Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming
31 orange states and Puerto Rico: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia
6 yellow states: California, Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont
Another change is that the list will be updated every two weeks instead of weekly — with the exception of next week because of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s initial self-quarantine requirement was implemented during the Fourth of July weekend. Though the order is generally not being enforced aside from signs and billboards telling people that they must self-quarantine, violators are subject to fines of $100 to $500 per day, up to $7,000.
Exceptions to the self-quarantine order include essential workers, those traveling for medical treatment and those who are at the airport for a connecting flight or are driving through the city on their way elsewhere. People who commute across the Wisconsin and Indiana state lines to or from Chicago to work or go to school will be exempt from the quarantine rule.
In the city, the rolling seven-day positivity rate is averaging about 13%, according to Sunday figures. That’s a jump from last week’s 10% as positive cases spike at a higher rate than the rise in tests performed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!