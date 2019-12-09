Michigan allowed recreational cannabis sales last week, a month before Illinois. Here's how much money was made.

DETROIT — Recreational marijuana sales totaled about $1.6 million in the inaugural week of business at the first retail shops in Michigan.
Sales during the Dec. 1-8 period brought the state roughly $270,400 in revenue from the excise and sales taxes levied on pot, the Detroit Free Press and MLive.com reported.
As of Monday, Michigan's Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued 10 retail licenses for recreational marijuana, five of which began selling last week. More than 1,400 of the state's roughly 1,800 cities, townships and villages aren’t allowing pot shops.
Michigan voters approved recreational marijuana last year. Illinois starts recreational sales in January.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Bobby Burlesonexpects cannabis retail sales in legal U.S. state markets will climb from an estimated $12.9 billion this year to $31.3 billion in 2024. The forecast bakes in projections for sales in Illinois, which will begin allowing pot sales next month, and Michigan, which began doing so this week. It also assumes that Arizona, Florida and New York will pass adult-use pot laws within the next five years.
Last month, analysts at Cowen raised their sales forecast for the U.S. cannabis market over the next 10 years, citing higher levels of use among older consumers and improved public sentiment for legalization.