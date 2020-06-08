Midwestern cities continue to lose population. Two of the fastest-shrinking are in Illinois.

Population change and loss, Wilson said, is often more about the combination of these complex factors and economic and governmental conditions in particular cities, more than people’s desire for change. Individual decisions are made within that reality.

“More and more middle-class families have a difficult time finding their economic footing in places like Aurora and Joliet and Rockford,” Wilson said. “If you look at where job growth is, either you try to find a way into the new high-tech economy or you find yourself essentially bailing out into the dead-end, low-wage economy. People say, well, maybe that’s not suitable, maybe there’s something better down the road and we should move to the Sun Belt, maybe we should move to the East Coast, and try our hand there.”

It is a myth, Wilson said, that high earners, even in places like Rockford and Decatur, are fleeing the state. In fact, he said, the biggest population losses appear to be coming from those who earn less. And when they decide to leave, they turn to places with better job prospects, lower taxes and, secondarily, better weather, Wilson said.

These factors bubble to the top of the most recent census data release, which shows cities in Texas booming. Five of the country’s most populous cities are in Texas, with San Antonio (7), Dallas (9), Austin (11) and Fort Worth (13) joining Houston.