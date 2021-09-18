Missing swimmer 'presumed dead,' 3 others rescued in Lake Michigan near Chicago

EVANSTON — Emergency crews near Clark Street Beach in Evanston, north of Chicago, continued searching Saturday evening for a missing swimmer presumed dead in the waters of Lake Michigan while three other people were saved in an earlier rescue.

While Evanston firefighters remained on the scene of the first emergency, they discovered unclaimed property of another swimmer and nearly 100 firefighters jumped in the water again.

As of 6:30 p.m., they were still searching for that person, but the operation had turned into a "recovery,'' said Patrick Deignan, an Evanston spokesman.

The situation began about 12:55 p.m. when a 911 caller reported three people struggling in the water near Clark Street beach, Deignan said. They were found clinging to a breakwall.

"Fire responded and quickly pulled all three out — a mother, her minor daughter and a good Samaritan who tried to help them,'' Deignan said. The good Samaritan is an adult male.

All three were taken to hospitals, including one who was in critical condition. The others were listed in good condition and Deignan said he did not know which one was badly injured.

About 2 p.m., crews who were still on the scene found "unclaimed belongings," including identification, of another person who was near the beach, Deignan said.

Recommended for you…

They learned that person "went under and didn't come back up,'' Deignan said.

A "second level MAVIS dive box" was activated bringing in the assistance of many neighboring towns including dozens of firefighters, divers and rescue boats.

They searched for about two and a half hours, but about 4:30 p.m., the mission turned into a "recovery,'' Deignan said. Authorities are not releasing the person's name, and they are in the process of contacting that person's family.

"It's sad,'' Deignan said. "This time of year the water can be really unpredictable, even on a beautiful day."

Clark Street Beach was closed on Labor Day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0