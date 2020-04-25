'Mixed emotions': Local GOP lawmakers happy with some of Pritzker's stay-home response, still waiting on others

CARBONDALE -- Southern Illinois legislators are thankful that some of their ideas to gradually reopen the state were heeded by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, but they are wondering when the response to the rest will come.
Earlier this week, Southern Illinois members of the state's Republican caucus, along with the Illinois Mayors Association and others, sent a letter to Pritzker's office to bring to his attention the thoughts and concerns they shared regarding his loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, including the state's stay-at-home order and the shuttering of businesses deemed nonessential.
Pritzker made the executive orders last month in response to the quick spread of the deadly COVID-19 respiratory virus.
In the letter, the lawmakers asked for the governor to:
--Allow hospitals to once again resume non-COVID-19, non-emergency health care services in hospitals, clinics, and doctor's offices.
--Allow K-12 schools to host drive-through graduation services for all grade levels.
--Allow churches to hold drive-through or parking lot worship services.
--Allow retail non-essential establishments to perform curbside pickup or delivery services.
--Allow shuttered manufacturers to operate with a social distancing and health plan in place.
--Allow hair salons, nail salons, personal massage and personal grooming, and pet grooming services to open as long as social distancing is maintained and customers and employees wear personal protective equipment.
--Reopen state parks, recreation, and conservation areas.
--Allow golf courses to reopen as long as social distancing is maintained.
During his daily address Thursday, Pritzker addressed some of these requests by announcing that, starting May 1, hospitals and surgery centers can begin scheduling non-COVID-related procedures, nonessential businesses can begin online ordering and pick up, select parks would reopen and golf courses could reopen, observing strict social distancing.
He also announced that anyone, 2 years old and up will be required to wear some form of mask or facial covering if they are in a place where space does not allow for social distancing. Pritzker also extended the stay-at-home order until May 30. Specifics about how these items will work were sparse, though, pending the release of the full executive order.
Talking with The Southern on Friday, State Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, spoke positively about the governor's announcement.
"I am encouraged that the governor has listened to our needs," Fowler said.
However, he, and others, are still waiting to hear back about the other items in their letter. Fowler and others said without specific details from the executive order it was hard to know just how supportive they were of some of the announcements.
"I honestly believe that he is trying to understand," State Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, said Friday.
She said she feels like Pritzker is doing his best to see the world through the lens of Southern Illinois, which, she noted, was wildly different than Chicago. But she wants more action.
Bryant and her counterparts said they have not yet seen the language of the final executive order to be issued. But, Bryant said some of the items sent in the letter she cosigned are time sensitive -- some business owners' livelihoods are hanging in the balance.
While she was happy to hear at least a nod to the proposals, Bryant wasn't completely satisfied.
"There are some mixed emotions about all of what he did," she said.
She pointed to confusion about why some parks were opened but others weren't. Then there's the regulation Pritzker mentioned Thursday that allowed for no more than two people to be in a boat together when recreating at lakes and rivers. Bryant asked why someone could drive to the lake with three people but only have two out on the water?
Bryant said there was no mention at all of their concerns about drive-through graduations and parking lot religious services.
"Thank you for what we got but where's the rest," Bryant said.
State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, agreed with much of what Bryant and Fowler said. He was grateful but wanted more.
That said, he said he was impressed with Southern Illinoisans in the face of disaster.
"We are innovative, we are practical, we are persistent," he said.
Jacob Buckman was excited to hear the news Gov. Pritzker announced Thursday. He opened his head shop, Legal Smile, on South Illinois Avenue in Carbondale last year where he sells CBD flower -- the inert form of cannabis that is used for medicinal purposes -- as well as an assortment of pipes, papers and grinders for use with CBD and THC products. Buckman said he's been all but shut down for the last month.
"I hate that this is our option, but it's better than nothing," he said of the announcement that his shop, previously deemed nonessential, could allow for curbside and online ordering. In the time since he shut his doors, Buckman said he's made a few online sales. But he said the announcement Thursday will give him more confidence engaging customers online.
"It opens not a huge door, more like a doggie door for us," Buckman said, adding that it will be enough for Legal Smile to keep its head above water.
Buckman said the last month has been extremely hard but he feels fortunate to have a strong customer base.
"We're lucky enough to have had such a good year to where we aren't scraping for pennies just yet," he said.
Also among the list of businesses allowed to open -- as long as guests remain socially distant -- are golf courses. Carbondale's Hickory Ridge Public Golf Center is owned and operated by the Carbondale Park District. The golf course, like the district, has fallen on hard times -- there is an ongoing discussion about a potential merger of some operations with the City of Carbondale.
Kathy Renfro, CPKD's executive director, was encouraged by the news that the golf course could reopen May 1, but, like others, was foggy on the details. She said questions like whether Hickory Ridge can sell concessions or rent golf carts will factor into how much this decision might help.
Renfro said it will be hard to make financial projections until further details are released from Springfield.
Trey Anderson is the golf course superintendent at Hickory Ridge, and has been caring for the golf course as if it were still open since it was shut down last month. He said details were still sparse about changes he will be making to the golf course to reduce contact between players. But he said he had some idea just based on how other states have handled it.
One option was to raise the cup holding the flag on each green. Golfers would aim their putt at the cup and count it when they hit the side of the cup. The other option is to place a piece of PVC pipe or a pool noodle down into the cup for players to shoot for. Both of these reduce players handling the flag and reaching into the cup one after the other.
Anderson admitted that this could impact the way people play the game.
"There's no doubt that making a three- or four-footer will be easier," he said.
Anderson said he hoped to work the rest of the details out during a meeting with Renfro next week.
