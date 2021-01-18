MLK memorabilia: 'This is America's history. This is what's going on.'

"Aaron's collection is history. It's telling the story," Harris said. "If you close your eyes you could have been in Minneapolis or Portland this summer or Washington, D.C. (Jan. 6). That's some of the story that can be connected then to now."

Pearl-Cropp reminded that the collection isn't something to make people feel bad.

"This is dialogue to let you know that even though we think it's all right, we still have work we must continue to do," he said.

Pearl-Cropp and his wife, Annie Brooks-Pearl, have both come to understand the importance of education. Brooks-Pearl, the youngest of 12 children, said her mother and father picked cotton in Mississippi — neither had a high school diploma — before coming to Springfield.

Brooks-Pearl has a doctorate and two master's degrees and is the executive director for regulatory services at the Illinois State Board of Education.

Pearl-Cropp headed back to college in his mid-40s, first to Lincoln Land Community College and then to the University of Illinois Springfield from where he will graduate in the spring with a master's degree in public administration. His father is the late Isaac Cropp Sr.; his mother, Geneva Farris-Pearl, is one of the founding staff members of Sangamon State University, now UIS.