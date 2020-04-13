Monday update: The latest on coronavirus in Central Illinois and beyond.

Illinois recorded fewer COVID-19 deaths than it has seen in six days, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Sunday, raising hopes that the state has turned a corner in its fight against the pandemic.
“I pray as we move forward that these trends continue,” he said at his daily news conference. “And if they do, it will be because of all of you adhering to our stay-at home order.”
Illinois was the second state in the nation to order all residents, with limited exceptions, to stay home, and Pritzker said experts credit that with helping to contain the virus. But the state will have to continue to follow the precaution to prevent backsliding, he said.
Pritzker said the number of daily tests has reached almost 8,000, getting closer to the goal of 10,000 that he says will give the state crucial insight into how well its interventions are working. Illinois’ testing rate has been in the middle of the pack of U.S. states and territories, according to figures released last week by Vox.com.
In announcing the lowest death total since April 6, when 33 were reported, a positive test rate that has remained stable and a similar leveling of hospitalizations, ventilator use and intensive care beds dedicated to coronavirus patients, Pritzker said he was cautiously optimistic that the state is headed in the right direction.
“Today is one more piece of evidence that it may indeed be happening,” he said.
— Chicago Tribune