Montgomery County man dies of COVID-19, officials say

A Montgomery County man in his 50s has died from COVID-19, officials said Saturday.

The man died in Christian County, according to a statement from Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans, Montgomery County Health Department and Christian-Montgomery Emergency Management Agency. His name is being withheld until family members are notified. He is the first Montgomery County resident to die from the disease.

Two Christian County residents died of the disease last week. They were among 17 Christian County residents who have tested positive, many of those connected with Rolling Meadows Senior Living apartments in Taylorville. Sixty-three tests for Christian County residents have been negative, and four are pending.

In Montgomery County, there have been two positive tests and 65 negative, with 23 additional results pending.

