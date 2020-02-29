More horses a good sign as Metro East track opens new season

At the peak of Fairmount Park’s 2019 season there were 480 horses on the track's grounds, according to Jim Watkins, president of the Illinois Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association.
As Fairmount neared the start of a new campaign this week, Watkins said 586 horses were on hand and 220 went through workouts at the track over two days.
These are numbers he believes point to an influx of participation at Fairmount, which has increased to a 60-day race season after the Illinois legislature approved statewide gambling expansion last year. The season opens Tuesday.
“That should be a strong indicator of a promising race season and future growth,” Watkins said. “I see interest from owners who didn’t think it had been cost effective.”
Fairmount was down to 40 racing days last season as president Brian Zander awaited a decision from the state legislature on the longtime hope of adding a casino and sports betting at Illinois tracks. When the decision came in the spring, it marked the end of about a 20-year wait.
The legislation called for 100 races days, about 700 races. A compromise was made for 60 days this year as a first step before additional gaming is added and new revenue realized.
“Last year we had 40 (days), and quite honestly the field size was not great,” Zander said. “We need more horses in more races. That’s what patrons like and makes for more interesting and better races.”
The draw for opening day, which was held Friday morning, was promising. Watkins said it appeared there would be four races with at least eight horses on Tuesday, and he anticipated the average would be more than seven.
“It will be a lot busier opening day than any time last year,” he said.
Fairmount is taking advantage of renovation being done at Hawthorne Race Course and a lack of racing in Chicago until May to have its earliest start to a season in two decades.
You have free articles remaining.
Zander said he has submitted a casino application and is hoping to get approval and work started as soon as possible with sights set on 2021. But horsemen should see a financial improvement immediately.
The lowest purse at Fairmount last season was $5,000. Zander said that will jump to $8,000 in 2020 for an eight-horse field.
“As long as we fill seven races with a decent field size of seven or higher, we’ll consider that a successful support of the program,” he said.
Watkins is confident the number will be good while Fairmount is racing twice a week. When a third day is added later in the season, he is curious to see if there will be enough horses. He said the increased purses and a bonus for races with eight horses should help.
He has seen a lot of owners leave the area or leave horse racing altogether over the years.
“Fairmount and the horsemen were creative in how they structured races and money to keep the program alive,” Watkins said. “I commend the park management. They extended us credit to have a meet. Then with simulcast wagering in the offseason, we attempted to catch up and pay them back.”
Watkins said one issue that has to be fixed in Illinois is a breeding program that has declined significantly. There was a time when 2,000 foals were born every year in the state. That number fell to barely 100 last year.
Fairmount will have racing on Tuesdays and Saturdays through May. Starting the first week of June, Fridays will be added for six consecutive weeks.
Zander said there is a renewed energy around the track after the long wait for good news on the expanded gaming front.
“I talk to (the horsemen) every day,” he said. “They’re very enthused. They know there’s a possibility in the near term of doubling the purse money. Any time you’re up 100 percent on purses, that’s significant. It’s still not great, but for the guys who have been here scraping along for quite a number of years, it’s a welcome sign.”