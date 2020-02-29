More horses a good sign as Metro East track opens new season

The draw for opening day, which was held Friday morning, was promising. Watkins said it appeared there would be four races with at least eight horses on Tuesday, and he anticipated the average would be more than seven.

“It will be a lot busier opening day than any time last year,” he said.

Fairmount is taking advantage of renovation being done at Hawthorne Race Course and a lack of racing in Chicago until May to have its earliest start to a season in two decades.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Zander said he has submitted a casino application and is hoping to get approval and work started as soon as possible with sights set on 2021. But horsemen should see a financial improvement immediately.

The lowest purse at Fairmount last season was $5,000. Zander said that will jump to $8,000 in 2020 for an eight-horse field.

“As long as we fill seven races with a decent field size of seven or higher, we’ll consider that a successful support of the program,” he said.

Watkins is confident the number will be good while Fairmount is racing twice a week. When a third day is added later in the season, he is curious to see if there will be enough horses. He said the increased purses and a bonus for races with eight horses should help.