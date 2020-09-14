More than 4,000 University of Illinois Hospital workers go on strike

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 4,000 workers at the University of Illinois Hospital and its medical schools went on strike Monday morning after failing to reach a contract with the hospital.

They include clerical, technical, and building and maintenance employees from the hospital and the university’s four medical schools in Chicago, Peoria, Rockford and Champaign. The union representing the workers, Service Employees International Union Local 73, said they have been without a contract for more than a year.

The union said they are asking for safer working conditions, adequate staffing and wage increases.

The strike is the second at the hospital in less than a week. On Saturday, more than 800 nurses at the hospital and its clinics went on strike after failing to reach a agreement. About 1,300 nurses were initially supposed to participate, but a Cook County judge ruled Friday that some nurses in critical care units could not strike because it would endanger patients' safety.

The Illinois Nurses Association, which represents the nurses, said that strike could last seven days. As of Monday, the union and the hospital had not reached an agreement.