More than one-third of PPP money in Illinois went to employers that got $1 million or more, new SBA data shows

More than one-third of the proceeds Illinois businesses and nonprofits received through the federal Paycheck Protection Program went to less than 2% of the state’s borrowers, according to data released late Tuesday by the Small Business Administration.

Almost 4,000 businesses in Illinois received loans of $1 million or above, adding up to about $8.67 billion, or about 37% of the total. In Illinois, the SBA approved more than 221,000 loans worth nearly $23 billion, according to the newly published data.

The agency released the data under a court order in a federal lawsuit filed by news organizations, making public the names and loan amounts for millions of recipients of the forgivable federal loans.

The SBA previously released the names of more than 650,000 businesses nationwide that received PPP loans between $150,000 and $10 million — the maximum allowed under the program — but did not disclose the exact loan amounts for larger borrowers or the identities of smaller borrowers.

The new data shows that while the majority of Illinois borrowers got smaller loans — about 88% were for less than $150,000 — the lion’s share of the funds went to the largest borrowers.