Most southwest Illinois hospitals still offering elective surgery despite COVID-19 surge

The vast majority of metro-east hospitals will continue offering elective surgeries and procedures for now, believing they can handle the load despite recent surges in the region's number of COVID-19 cases.

Their plans were left intact Tuesday, when Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered tougher statewide coronavirus restrictions but strayed from his original Restore Illinois mitigation plan by not changing the rules for hospitals.

"If they come around tomorrow and tell us that we need to stop elective surgeries, we'll do that," said Beth Ann Gailey, spokeswoman for Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. "But right now, they're saying as long as we have enough staff, bed availability and (personal protective equipment) to take care of those patients, we can do it."

Gailey said some people scheduled for knee or hip replacements may be in severe pain while those who have met insurance deductibles want to go ahead with procedures before the end of the year to lower out-of-pocket costs.

There is no absolute definition of "electives" in the health-care industry. The term is generally used for cataract removal, ligament or hernia repair and other surgeries and procedures that can be scheduled in advance, unlike those required after a heart attack, accident, stroke, appendicitis or other emergency.