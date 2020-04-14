Most tax forms aren’t due until July, but not everyone gets a reprieve. Here’s who must pay Wednesday.

If you pay quarterly estimated taxes, the state still needs you to get them in by the end of the day on Wednesday, even though other tax deadlines have been pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.
People who are self-employed, have second jobs or run a business often have to pay estimated taxes on a quarterly basis, as well as filing returns for the full year. If they pay too little, they may have to pay penalties. Individuals must make estimated payments if their Illinois individual income tax liability is more than $1,000 for the year, according to the Department of Revenue’s web site.
The filing deadline for state and federal annual tax returns has been pushed back until July 15. For federal estimated taxes, July 15 is also the new deadline for the first two quarters of tax payments, usually due on April 15 and June 15.
But Illinois still wants its quarterly estimated tax payments by the usual deadlines, though it is offering alternative ways to calculate what they owe, said Department of Revenue spokesman Sam Salustro.
Taxpayers will not be assessed a late estimated payment penalty if the amount of the installments equals 90% or more of the current year’s liability, according to the Department of Revenue. Taxpayers can also choose to pay the same estimated tax they paid for the first quarter of 2018 or 2019.
“It does provide some relief, for the sake of simplicity... ” said Marty Green, vice president of government affairs for the Illinois CPA Society, a Chicago-based statewide industry group for certified public accountants. “It eliminates some of the burden of the estimated filer having to figure out the estimated payment they would owe, without having their taxes done.”
He said about 20% of the state’s taxpayers have to pay estimated taxes, and some accounting clients have said they’re having a hard time paying because of lost income as a result of the coronavirus. He added that many certified public accountants are working with their clients to get data together to apply for small business loans, through the $2.2 trillion federal relief program or CARES Act.
Richard Allen, president of the Independent Accountants Association in Illinois, a trade group headquartered in Springfield, said he guesses the state is keeping the estimated tax deadlines because “they need the money.”
“Are they going to charge late fees for it?" Allen wondered. “They’ve got a year to decide that.”
For many people who have to pay estimated taxes, the state quarterly payments are “the least of their worries,” he said.
"They have to make their payroll payments to their employees, their mortgages and their utilities," said Allen. “They’re applying for emergency loans.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.