Moultrie County adds 25 COVID cases in week

SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Health Department on Friday said a man in his 70s has died of COVID.
"During this time of grief in respect to the family’s privacy, we are not releasing any additional information," the department said.
For the week ending Friday, the county added 25 COVID cases, with ages ranging from 20s to 70s. A total of 156 have tested positive, 19 are in isolation and four are in the hospital.
