Moultrie County has 17th COVID case

DECATUR — The Moultrie County Health Department has confirmed a 17th case of COVID-19.

The woman is in her 20s and recovering at home in isolation, the department said.

A total of 1,017 residents have been tested for COVID-19. Fifteen have been released from isolation.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported more than 800 new cases of the virus among more than 30,000 tests completed for the second straight day.

