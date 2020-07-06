Moultrie County officials announce 19th confirmed case of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SULLIVAN— Moultrie County officials announced the 19th positive case of COVID-19.

The Moultrie County Health Department said in a Monday statement the confirmed cases is a male in his 40s who is currently recovering at his home in isolation and all close contacts of the resident have been notified.

As of Monday, 1,240 county residents have been tested for coronavirus, 19 have tested positive and 16 have been released for isolation, according to the health department.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to limit the spread of the virus include wearing a face covering over the nose and mouth, frequently washing hands and practice social distancing.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, fatigue, dry cough, chills, body aches, headache, sore throat, a loss of taste or smell, diarrhea and vomiting and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure.

