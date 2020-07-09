You are the owner of this article.
Moultrie County reports 20th confirmed case of COVID-19
Moultrie County reports 20th confirmed case of COVID-19

SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Health Department reported another case of coronavirus in the county, bringing its total to 20.

The individual is a female in her teens and is recovering at home in isolation. Public health officials have notified all close contacts.

To date, 1,285 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those testing positive, 18 are no longer in isolation.

