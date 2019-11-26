Museum director fired for Gettysburg Address loan
Museum director fired for Gettysburg Address loan

Alan Lowe

Alan Lowe, the former executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, was fired in September by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. 

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The new director of a Tennessee museum was fired from the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum for lending out an irreplaceable copy of the Gettysburg Address.

A Friday report by the Illinois Inspector General says Alan Lowe lent the document to Mercury One for a “pop-up museum” last year. Mercury One is a nonprofit founded by political pundit Glenn Beck.

The document is one of five known copies of the Gettysburg Address written in Lincoln’s hand. It wasn’t supposed to be lent out without a unanimous vote by the Historic Preservation Agency Board of Trustees.

The inspector general found Lowe mismanaged the museum and violated policies.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Lowe started Monday with the American Museum of Science and Energy. He didn’t return a phone telephone message Tuesday.

A copy of the Gettysburg Address was loaned by the Lincoln museum to Glenn Beck. Illinois’ inspector general had an opinion about that. Here's the report.
