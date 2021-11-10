NAACP calls for state audit of Scott County juvenile justice system

State and local NAACP officials called for a state audit Tuesday of Scott County's juvenile justice system to address the disproportionate incarceration of young people of color and high number of youth waived to adult court.

"It is morally wrong to do what we are doing in Scott County," Davenport NAACP Branch President Michael Guster said at a press conference in Davenport alongside community members and the head of the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP. "Its seems to be two types of justice here in the state of Iowa. Justice for Blacks and justice for whites. And they are entirely different."

According to a recent Sentencing Project Report, Black youth placement rate in Iowa was more than double the national average from 2016 to 2019, with Black youth nearly nine times as likely as their white peers to be committed to detention centers, residential treatment centers, group homes and youth prisons in Iowa.

Iowa also ranked third in the country on a per-capita basis for the number of youth waived to adult court, according to the review by the Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group. The Sentencing Project works to minimize imprisonment and criminalization of youth and adults and address racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

And Scott County appears to be driving much of the statewide disparity, according to local, state and national civil rights and juvenile justice leaders.

Scott Hobart, chief juvenile court officer for Iowa's 7th Judicial District, was out of the office Tuesday and could not be reached for comment.

A Sentencing Project review of statewide data from 2016 to 2019 showed the racial disparity was the highest in Scott County. Black youth in Scott County were more disproportionately impacted by formal complaints, petitions, adjudications, and adult waivers than white Scott County youth at a higher rate when compared to Black Hawk, Linn, Polk and Woodbury counties with comparable sized Black youth populations, Guster said.

From 2016 to 2019, Scott County sent more than 500 children to adult court, according to data from the Sentencing Project. Over the same four-year period, Polk County — which has three times the youth population — tried 69 children as adults. Linn County sent 103 children to adult court.

Of those 502 Scott County youth waived to adult court, 144 received a sentence that was longer than five years, meaning they could have been retained by the youth justice system and gotten rehabilitative services, Guster said.

"These numbers are overwhelming," said Betty C. Andrews, president of the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP State Area Conference of Branches and founder of the Iowa Summit on Justice & Disparities. "This is embarrassing to us as a state."

The NAACP called on the Iowa Department of Human Rights Division of Criminal and Juvenile Justice Planning to conduct an audit and "full examination" of the Scott County's juvenile justice system, including a review of decision points, judicial practices, deferment programs, police referrals, racial disparities, and the use of waivers to adult court.

"This system is broken," Andrews said. "It's not tilted. It's not leaning. ... It's broken. It's time out for Band-Aids. It's time out for trying to build a center with more beds to address the fact this system needs to be overhauled. It's time out for Iowa not taking a serious examination of its practices and the outcomes for brown and Black youth."

Guster said the audit should be comparable in scope to that of a 2018 audit by the Iowa Board of Education of the Davenport Community School District, which found a disproportionately high number of Black students were given suspensions and referrals to special education compared to their white peers.

Guster said the NAACP believes the inequities found in Davenport schools "are related to similar inequities in the juvenile legal system — - thus laying a foundation for a Scott County school-to-prison pipeline and their disproportionate impact on Black and brown youth."

The audit coincides with a call by the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP that state officials take immediate measures to drastically address Iowa's "high high-ranking juvenile justice disparities with a thorough internal examination and immediate implementation of a plan of action."

A 2020 report from the Iowa Department of Human Rights highlighted racial disparities throughout multiple decision points in the juvenile justice system, and included a list of recommended changes that have yet to be fully adopted by state lawmakers.

While some changes have been made, "clearly, those changes are not enough," Andrews said, noting the number of incarcerated adults in Iowa has declined, while youth incarceration has not.

"If you switch this up that this was happening to white communities, people would be ready to go up in arms," Andrews said. "But, we're talking about Black and brown youth. ... Our youth are growing up in crisis. When our youth are in crisis, our families are in crisis. And when our families are in crisis, our community is in crisis. Our community is in crisis. And not just a one-time crisis, but a years-long nightmare. And we have to wake up."

Steve Michael, administrator of the Division of Criminal and Juvenile Justice Planning within the Iowa Department of Human Rights, said the department has worked with Scott County to develop restorative justice and community-based diversion programs, and has provided consultants "to make improvements in how they do business."

The department also monitors how each judicial district spends federal funds for community-based services for youth in the juvenile justice system.

"We would provide technical assistance and potential training to make improvements and recommend specific programs we believe would be beneficial," Michael said, adding Scott County is not alone having issues with youth of color being over-represented in the juvenile justice system.

"It's a state issue. It's a national issue," Michael said. "Most state have very high over-representation of youth, and we are always looking for better ways to address these issues. ... Our office does not have the authority to force the justice system to implement any of these recommendations. But, we'd be glad to assist them in some way, if they ask for that assistance."

Andrews also joined Guster and other community leaders at the Friends of MLK Interpretive Center in Davenport in decrying tentative plans by Scott County Supervisors to build a new, 40-bed Scott County Juvenile Detention Center that would more than double the current capacity of 18 beds, with the ability to accommodate future expansion to up to 60 beds.

The 40-bed facility is estimated to cost $16.8 million to build and an additional $600,000 to $1 million a year to staff.

Republican supervisors on Monday discussed using up to $10 million in federal COVID-19 rescue dollars to pay the larger facility, which the head of a state juvenile justice planning agency and a national expert have said is unnecessary and out of step with national trends and best practices that have focused on reducing youth incarceration and the harm it poses.

County officials contend a 40-bed facility is needed to address overcrowding and long-term juvenile detention capacity needs, while continuing to invest in diversion, restorative justice and prevention programs.

Guster said the NAACP recognizes the county's need to replace its outdated youth detention with a state-of-the-art facility, but "rebuffs the notion that the new detention center must increase capacity" to an initial 40 beds.

"If the extremely poor juvenile justice outcomes in Scott County are at the very least brought into alignment with the rest of the country, the center should serve no more than 24," Guster said, which state juvenile justice planning officials recommend.

NAACP and community members as well oppose Scott County's planned use of American Rescue Plan Act dollars to build more youth detention, which would require a change to Iowa Code to lift a cap on the number of youth detention beds allowed across the state.

JDC Director Jeremy Kaiser has said he has been working with the Iowa Department of Human Services, which licenses the use of juvenile detention beds in the state, to ensure Scott County has the authorized bed space available before breaking ground on a lager detention facility.

Democratic Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken, a chief critic and the lone dissenting vote among county supervisors over plans to build a larger juvenile detention facility, said that may entail reallocating 11 unused licensed youth detention beds in Polk County to Scott County. Polk County, which has three times the youth population of Scott County, has a capacity of 66 licensed beds, only half of which it utilizes, which Croken said further highlights Scott County's "failed strategy to reduce juvenile crime."

The NAACP, Churches United, Davenport Bearing Witness, Progressive Action for the Common Good and Juvenile Justice Coalition of the Quad Cities instead called on Scott County to instead use federal funding to build capacity in existing neighborhood-based programs, working with underserved Black and Hispanic families, and invest more heavily in restorative juvenile justice, youth engagement and family resource programs

"This decision will minimize the need for juvenile justice services by providing programs and assistance to youth and their families; increase the community revenue through offering employment and professional services; create more sustainable relationships between citizens and county officials and organizations which serve them; (and) increase pride and hope within these communities," said 25-year Quad-Cities resident Avery Pearl, who works at Project Renewal in Davenport.

"Investments made in people are the wisest investments."

Scott County community members against the tentative plan for the juvenile detention center brought their arguments to the Scott County Board of Supervisors Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday afternoon. A crowd of people, many teenagers and children, stood at the back of the meeting and several spoke during public comment. Each of the kids who spoke posed a question, such as "Do you represent all of Scott County or only yourself?", "Why are you choosing to invest in locking kids up instead of helping kids succeed?" and "Why would you use COVID relief money when people need that money for help?"

Ann Schwickerath, the executive director of the non-profit Project Renewal, explained during public comment that she brought some of the kids so they could speak at the meeting. She said she wanted to bring "some of the young people whose lives you're affecting with the decisions you're making." Schwickerath and various other speakers asked the board to listen to their constituents and work to provide better intervention programs to help kids avoid ending up in the justice system in the first place.

"I do not want all this boatload of money to be spent on a jail to lock up kids," said Karene Nagel, a resident of Davenport who spoke. "You're supposed to represent the people of Scott County."

Reporter Emily Andersen contributed.

