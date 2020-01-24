Naval base in Illinois on lockdown amid search for vehicle

GREAT LAKES, Ill. — A Naval station north of Chicago was locked down and warned personnel to “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT!” after someone drove onto the base without showing credentials, but it later described the situation as “minor” and said no one had been harmed.

The vehicle entered Naval Station Great Lakes at 7:09 a.m., leading the base to issue an alert on its Facebook page to “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT! ALL PERSONNEL, LOCKDOWN. TAKE COVER IN NEAREST BUILDING OR STRUCTURE. AWAIT INSTRUCTION. ALL GATES ARE CLOSED.”

But later in the morning, the base posted a more measured statement on its page, calling the incident a “minor situation” in which "No one was harmed and no property was damaged.”

The base, located along Lake Michigan about 35 miles north of Chicago, will remain on lockdown until the vehicle is located, said John Sheppard, a base spokesman. He said he could not provide further information.

