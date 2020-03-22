Nearly 300 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois as officials call for volunteers to step up

“When it comes to volunteerism and charity and stepping up in a crisis, Illinoisans of all political stripes are doing their part,” Pritzker said at the Sunday briefing. “I’m a pretty even-keeled guy. But even I’m finding it hard to contain my anger with Donald Trump’s response to this national crisis. I have doctors and nurses and first responders begging for masks, equipment and more tests.”

Staff are working day and night to hunt down supplies, Pritzker said

“We’re doing that because Donald Trump promised to deliver for all the states weeks ago and so far has done very little," Pritzker said. "So apparently, the only way to get the president of the United States to pay attention is to go on national television and make noise about it. Which I won’t stop doing until we get what we need.

“This is a time for serious people,” Pritzker added. "All I can say is get to work or get out of the way.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot echoed the sentiment in a Sunday tweet pleading with Trump to “step up and be a leader." Pritzker and others “have filled this country’s leadership gap," Lightfoot tweeted. "Lead or get out of the way.”