Needle exchange expanded for Southern Illinois drug users

Most of the new workers are current or former clients of TCAP, Fletcher said. Many have attended rehab. All adhere to strict rules around drug use: No buying from or sharing drugs with any TCAP clients. No showing up to work high.

"I believe that a successful program has to include the population that's being served. People who couldn't find work anywhere, who might be considered 'unemployable,' are able to find work with us," Fletcher said.

Some users have proven unable to commit to their work or volunteer responsibilities at TCAP, Fletcher acknowledged. But for others, the opportunity has been a step toward stability.

"It gives them a sense of self-worth that they may not have gotten at home, at school, in their communities, or their peer groups," he said. "It's a sense of purpose, and a sense that they are valued and valuable."

As TCAP expands, so will the ETHIC study.

The 176 original study participants will be retested over a three-year period, Jenkins said, and researchers hope to survey another 600 opioid and intravenous drug users in Southern Illinois.